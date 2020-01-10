Friday, January 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

PayU India acquires digital credit startup PaySense for $185 mn; to merge it with LazyPay

PayU will pump in $200mn more into the merged entity


Pratik BhaktaJan 10, 2020 17:34:20 IST

PayU India has acquired digital credit startup PaySense for $185 million and will merge it with its ‘buy now pay later’ entity LazyPay, the Gurugram-based payments major has said.

Post the deal, the combined entity has been valued at more than $ 300million, told a company spokesperson to Tech2.

At a time when the overall fintech lending space has been going through many challenges, this deal has managed to provide a manifold exit to PaySense’s other institutional investors, such as Nexus Venture Partners and Jungle Ventures. Nexus was one of the first investors to have backed the company since its inception in 2015. PaySense had raised close to $14 million over two rounds of funding.

It had acquired all the assets of PaySense and committed $200 million for future growth, the company said in a press release. While $65 million will be equity investment, the rest will be used to shore up the loan book of the combined entity.

“Technology has the power to completely transform people’s access to financial services and the credit market in India is ripe for further digital disruption. This merger is the next step in our journey, as we accelerate our vision for credit in India,” Siddhartha Jajodia, global head of credit, PayU, said.

PayU India acquires digital credit startup PaySense for 5 mn; to merge it with LazyPay

LazyPay

Through this acquisition, PayU has further consolidated its position as a major fintech player in India and to develop a full-stack lending platform — from large personal loans to small-value instant credit to consumers through buy now pay later model.

The new venture will be headed by Prashanth Ranganathan, who cofounded PaySense with Sayali Karanjkar.

Post the acquisition, Ranganathan will be the chief executive of the combined entity while Karanjkar will head channel sales and strategic alliance for personal loans.

PayU said that the PaySense employees will continue to work for the new entity but there was no clarity on Karanjkar’s role. She might quit the company, industry insiders told Tech2.

India needs innovative financial options to drive consumption and this deal gives PayU just the right mix to tap into the trillion-dollar lending opportunity in the country.

PaySense, through personal loans, will help consumers meet their travel expenses, medical emergencies or social obligations, while LazyPay will allow them to buy products online and pay for them later, at the end of the stipulated time period.

“Providing more Indian consumers with access to credit is crucial to helping individuals grow and succeed. PayU is a natural partner for us as we both strive to make finance more simple, accessible and transparent,” Ranganathan said.

PayU has been on an acquisition spree, setting up its broader fintech play in the country. It started with Citrus Payments back in 2016, went on with Wibmo last year and now PaySense.

There were also reports that PayU was looking to pick up a controlling stake in Capital Float, but the talks did not work out.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PayU India appoints Anirban Mukherjee as new CEO; vows to take firm to next phase of growth

Feb 20, 2019
PayU India appoints Anirban Mukherjee as new CEO; vows to take firm to next phase of growth
Why digital lending is the enabler for MSME lending

Why digital lending is the enabler for MSME lending

Mar 09, 2016
FreeCharge to spend Rs 2,000 cr on promotions, cashbacks

CompanyWatch

FreeCharge to spend Rs 2,000 cr on promotions, cashbacks

Nov 17, 2015
Facebook-backed site Meesho raises $125 million in funding raised by Naspers

Meesho

Facebook-backed site Meesho raises $125 million in funding raised by Naspers

Aug 12, 2019
GoDaddy partners with e-commerce firm Shopmatic to help its customers build a global online presence

NewsTracker

GoDaddy partners with e-commerce firm Shopmatic to help its customers build a global online presence

Nov 28, 2017
Woke up to ban on Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes? Here's how to easily sail through cashless day

HowThisWorks

Woke up to ban on Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes? Here's how to easily sail through cashless day

Nov 09, 2016

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019