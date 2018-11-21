Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Back to
Paytm partners with LIC to help customers make insurance premium payments online

Paytm now provides online insurance premium payment solutions for over 30 insurance companies.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 21, 2018 13:42 PM IST

Digital payments service Paytm has entered into a partnership with Life Insurance Corp (LIC) to help customers make insurance premium payments, One97 Communications Ltd, which owns the Paytm brand, said on 21 November.

The platform now provides online insurance premium payment solutions for over 30 insurance companies including LIC, ICICI Prudential Life, Reliance Life, Max Life Insurance, HDFC Life, TATA AIA, SBI Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Shri Ram Life and Star Health among others, the company said.

An advertisement of Paytm at a road side stall. Image: Reuters

"Insurance premiums are mostly paid through offline mode in our country. At Paytm, we want our customers to have a seamless payments experience," Kiran Vasireddy, Chief Operating Officer at Paytm, said in a statement.

"We will continue to educate customers on the benefits of using online payments and introduce them to a host of benefits provided by our platform," Vasireddy added.

India's life insurance sector, which is expected to quadruple over the next decade from its current size of $50 billion, is the biggest in the world in terms of policy count with about 360 million policies, the statement added.

