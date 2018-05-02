Paytm's e-commerce arm Paytm Mall on Wednesday launched its point-of-sale (PoS) system for retailers and its brand partners to manage their offline (walk-in) and online customers.

"Our Offline-to-Online (O2O) model is deeply in sync with what the offline shopkeepers need and hence we are offering a unified solution, Paytm Mall PoS," said Paytm Mall Chief Operating Officer Amit Sinha.

"They can now cater to walk-in customers conveniently and can also fulfill online orders locally through this connected PoS system," he said

Announcing its partnership with Taiwan-based electronics maker Asus for the PoS system, Sinha said: "We are enabling Asus branded offline stores and will soon be expanding further."

Paytm Mall further unveiled the exclusive online launch of Vivobook X507 on its platform that would be also available through Asus offline retail stores.

"We are excited to partner with Asus for the exclusive launch of Asus VivoBook X507 range on Paytm Mall and through Asus partnered offline stores," Sinha said.

The device will be available starting at Rs 21,990 including a Paytm Mall cashback of Rs 2,000 on 2 May.