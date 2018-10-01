Monday, October 01, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 01 October, 2018 18:03 IST

Paytm launches 'spam-proof' SMS Inbox that automatically filters messages

Paytm says that it locally categorises the messages into Personal, Transactional, and Promotional.

Paytm has announced the launch of it 'SMS Inbox', which is a new feature of the Paytm Inbox. The UPI-based digital wallet company claims that it is ‘spam-proof’.

As per Paytm’s blog post, it uses machine learning to categorise these messages into 'Personal', 'Transactional', and 'Promotional'. Paytm says that it locally categorises the messages in the device after seeking "explicit consent" of the user.

Paytm. Reuters.

Once the system is activated, the user will be informed about various classifications that will be made in the SMS categories and the use of each category. Like any other messaging app, users can delete a message or a thread. There is also the option of re-classifying the messages and marking them as read or unread.

Machine learning would enable the messaging app to read the user's inputs, customises and update the SMS message inbox, accordingly.

This seems to be quite similar to Truecaller or Messenger where apps have access to your Messages. However, we were not able to test the new feature independently, as it could be rolling out in phases.

In May, Paytm was allegedly accused of leaking the personal data of its 300 million users to third-party apps, as per a video that had gone viral on the internet. The UPI-based app had refuted all the claims made.

