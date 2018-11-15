Indo-Asian News Service

Paytm's domestic parent company One97 Communications on Thursday introduced a "Social Community Platform" exclusively for women as an interactive social feed, in partnership with an online womens community — "Sheroes".

This is an interactive social feed where women can engage on topics including health, careers, relationships, cooking, and hobbies while sharing their life stories, achievements and moments with fellow women, the company said in a statement.

Paytm aims at empowering women with informative content on personal development, career guidance, health, lifestyle and inspirational stories specially curated by "Sheroes".

"This is an important initiative towards women's empowerment as it provides specially curated content and various communities that they can participate in as per their interests," said Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice President, Paytm.

This feature is available inside "Paytm Inbox" in accord with the platform's newly launched content-based services that include news, live TV, cricket, entertainment and games.