Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 11 July, 2018 17:47 IST

Paytm launches foreign exchange services in 20 international currencies

Paytm customers can load up to $250,000 into the forex card and buy up to $3,000 as currency notes.

Payments-wallet services provider Paytm on 11 June said it has launched foreign exchange services in 20 international currencies.

It would offer "multi-currency forex card and forex cash", Paytm said in a statement.

"This offering allows to lock-in the current rates at the time of placing an order by making a two per cent partial payment with the flexibility to make the remaining payment at the time of delivery," it said.

Further, the customer would not have to pay commission, service charge or other hidden charges on their purchases and cash withdrawals, the company said.

Customers can load up to $250,000 in a financial year into the forex card and buy up to $3,000 as currency notes, it added.

tags


latest videos

Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

also see

NewsTracker

Exports seem to have good performance in June, says commerce minister Suresh Prabhu

Jul 03, 2018

NewsTracker

India has adequate 'firepower' of foreign exchange reserves to deal with rupee volatility, says Subhash Chandra Garg

Jun 29, 2018

science

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018

Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse on Saturday to add to July's list of celestial events

Jul 12, 2018

Heat waves

People can’t think straight without air conditioning during heat waves: Study

Jul 12, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018