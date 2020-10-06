Tuesday, October 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Paytm launches Android Mini App Store for Indian developers; to host developers conference on 8 October

Paytm has also announced that it will be hosting a Mini Apps Developers Conference on 8 October.


FP TrendingOct 06, 2020 17:21:09 IST

Paytm has announced the launch of its Android Mini App Store to support Indian developers so that they can take it to the masses. According to a statement by Paytm, it has created the digital infrastructure to enable small developers and businesses to set up low-cost, quick-to-build mini-apps which can be built using HTML and javascript technologies. Paytm has also announced that it will be hosting a Paytm Mini App Developers conference on 8 October.

As per a statement by Paytm, Mini apps are a custom-built mobile website that gives users app-like experience without having to download them, and now Paytm is providing listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app without any charges.

Paytm launches Android Mini App Store for Indian developers; to host developers conference on 8 October

Paytm Mini Apps Store

The company provides Paytm wallet, Paytm Payments Bank account and UPI at zero charges and levies a 2 percent charge for other instruments like credit cards. This local India’s app store aims to drive the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission while keeping the digital consumer spends within India.

Furthermore, Paytm Mini App Store offers direct access to more than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathalon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu and NoBroker.

The Paytm Mini App Store comes with a developer dashboard for analytics, payments collection along with various marketing tools to engage with the users.

Speaking about the launch, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of Paytm said that he is proud that they are launching something that creates an opportunity for every Indian app developer.

"Paytm Mini App Store empowers our young Indian developers to leverage our reach and payments to build new innovative services," he went on to add.

The company believes the move will allow India to build a sustainable local technology ecosystem that resonates with the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Paytm has also revealed that it is organising a Developers Conference on 8 October to invite indigenous developers to work together towards building India's digital revolution. According to Paytm, start-ups and tech companies can join the conference to showcase their mini-apps and learn about the best practices to increase their reach.

The event will start at 11 am with an opening keynote by Founder and CEO of Paytm Vijay Shanker. This will be followed by a product demo and technology roadmap presentation at 11.30 am and a panel "Future of the app ecosystem and why India should control its own destiny". The closing not will be delivered at 1 pm.

Developers willing to showcase their products and services to India’s largest online audience can register for the event.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Paytm

Paytm slams Google for 'arm-twisting' after the app was pulled out of Play Store

Sep 21, 2020
Paytm slams Google for 'arm-twisting' after the app was pulled out of Play Store

science

Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

Black Holes

Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

Oct 06, 2020
Nobel Prize Medicine 2020 awarded to three researchers for discovery Hepatitis C virus, facilitating a cure

Nobel Prizes 2020

Nobel Prize Medicine 2020 awarded to three researchers for discovery Hepatitis C virus, facilitating a cure

Oct 06, 2020
One nation, one subscription: GoI in talks with publishers for access to quality journals for India's researchers, citizens

Journal Access

One nation, one subscription: GoI in talks with publishers for access to quality journals for India's researchers, citizens

Oct 02, 2020
SpaceX's Starlink satellites assist emergency responders in Washington with internet

Starlink Internet

SpaceX's Starlink satellites assist emergency responders in Washington with internet

Oct 01, 2020