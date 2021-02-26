Friday, February 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Paytm helps 2.5 lakh FASTag users with fast redressal mechanism to get a refund for wrong toll charges

According to Paytm Payments, the company has won 82 percent of cases on behalf of its FASTag users.


FP TrendingFeb 26, 2021 17:02:45 IST

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) announced that the company helped facilitate refunds for 2.6 lakh FASTag users that were incorrectly charged by toll plazas in the year 2020. The company has set up a fast redressal mechanism that identifies wrong deductions and immediately raises claims to reverse the extra charges. FASTag usually ensures automatic payment of toll charges but at times deals with processes and systems present at the toll plaza related to a deduction of more than the relevant charges.

Paytm helps 2.5 lakh FASTag users with fast redressal mechanism to get a refund for wrong toll charges

According to Paytm Payments, the company has won 82 percent of cases on behalf of its FASTag users.

The company said in a statement that in order to resolve such complaints by the customers, PPBL has placed in a meticulous dispute management process that audits all customer complaints properly that are linked to the toll transaction.

According to Paytm Payments, the company has won 82 percent of cases on behalf of its FASTag users.

Satish Gupta, MD & CEO - Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said in a statement that, "It has been our endeavour to empower our users with seamless & hassle-free travel on road. In this quest, we support our users in every possible way, including fast redressal of any grievance they face with toll plazas."

The company strives to ensure that customers are always charged the correct toll amount and the teams always stays alert against unjustified charging at every step.

According to the company, Paytm has become the leading issuer of FASTags in the country, thanks to the deep trust in the bank and innovations in technology.

The company aims to expand its services across India and aid in building a fully digital journey on highways.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

FASTag mandatory from midnight on 15 February; vehicles sans stickers to pay double toll fee

Feb 14, 2021
FASTag mandatory from midnight on 15 February; vehicles sans stickers to pay double toll fee

science

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021
'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

COVID-19 Vaccination

'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

Feb 24, 2021