FP Trending

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) announced that the company helped facilitate refunds for 2.6 lakh FASTag users that were incorrectly charged by toll plazas in the year 2020. The company has set up a fast redressal mechanism that identifies wrong deductions and immediately raises claims to reverse the extra charges. FASTag usually ensures automatic payment of toll charges but at times deals with processes and systems present at the toll plaza related to a deduction of more than the relevant charges.

The company said in a statement that in order to resolve such complaints by the customers, PPBL has placed in a meticulous dispute management process that audits all customer complaints properly that are linked to the toll transaction.

According to Paytm Payments, the company has won 82 percent of cases on behalf of its FASTag users.

Satish Gupta, MD & CEO - Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said in a statement that, "It has been our endeavour to empower our users with seamless & hassle-free travel on road. In this quest, we support our users in every possible way, including fast redressal of any grievance they face with toll plazas."

The company strives to ensure that customers are always charged the correct toll amount and the teams always stays alert against unjustified charging at every step.

According to the company, Paytm has become the leading issuer of FASTags in the country, thanks to the deep trust in the bank and innovations in technology.

The company aims to expand its services across India and aid in building a fully digital journey on highways.