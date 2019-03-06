tech2 News Staff

Paytm has introduced a subscription-based loyalty programme similar to Flipkart's Plus subscription model. Named Paytm First, the new model covers subscriptions to a number of services including Gaana, Zomato Gold, Sony Liv, ViU Premium, as well as, Eros Now.

Paytm has priced the new model at an annual fee of Rs 750, with cashback offers worth up to Rs 1,500 along with exclusive offers on Paytm Mall including unlimited free and priority shipping and access to the payment platforms round-the-clock customer care service.

Going up against the likes of Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus, Paytm First covers annual subscriptions to Gaana, Sony Liv and Eros Now. Zomato Gold, ViU Premium and benefits on Uber scale to the tune of Rs 6,000 along with additional partner offers worth more than Rs 12,000.

That's not all, Paytm First members will also receive a cashback of Rs 100 on every movie ticket booked using the Paytm app. For a limited period, a Paytm First subscription will also yield a cashback of Rs 100 for early buyers.

Of course, there will be numerous terms and conditions to be eligible for maximum benefits, but for regular Paytm users, this definitely sounds very appealing.

The subscription service yet to go live on either Android or iOS, but as per a report by TelecomTalk, the service will be open to all Android and iOS users by 6 March.

As pointed out in a report by News18, Paytm First could also be a baby step for Paytm to build a super app platform similar to Tencent in China.

Commenting on the launch, the senior vice president at Paytm, Deepak Abbot said, "We are happy to have partnered with leading players from their respective verticals during the initial launch phase itself and we will continue to expand the Paytm First programme with more benefits and value to our customers."

