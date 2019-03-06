Wednesday, March 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Paytm First subscription model launched at Rs 750 annually: Here's how it works

Paytm First is an attempt to take on the likes of Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus in India.

tech2 News Staff Mar 06, 2019 10:41:00 IST

Paytm has introduced a subscription-based loyalty programme similar to Flipkart's Plus subscription model. Named Paytm First, the new model covers subscriptions to a number of services including Gaana, Zomato Gold, Sony Liv, ViU Premium, as well as, Eros Now.

Paytm has priced the new model at an annual fee of Rs 750, with cashback offers worth up to Rs 1,500 along with exclusive offers on Paytm Mall including unlimited free and priority shipping and access to the payment platforms round-the-clock customer care service.

Advertisements of Paytm, a digital wallet company, are seen placed at stalls. Reuters

Advertisements of Paytm, a digital wallet company, are seen placed at stalls. Reuters

Going up against the likes of Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus, Paytm First covers annual subscriptions to Gaana, Sony Liv and Eros Now. Zomato Gold, ViU Premium and benefits on Uber scale to the tune of Rs 6,000 along with additional partner offers worth more than Rs 12,000.

That's not all, Paytm First members will also receive a cashback of Rs 100 on every movie ticket booked using the Paytm app. For a limited period, a Paytm First subscription will also yield a cashback of Rs 100 for early buyers.

Of course, there will be numerous terms and conditions to be eligible for maximum benefits, but for regular Paytm users, this definitely sounds very appealing.

The subscription service yet to go live on either Android or iOS, but as per a report by TelecomTalk, the service will be open to all Android and iOS users by 6 March.

As pointed out in a report by News18, Paytm First could also be a baby step for Paytm to build a super app platform similar to Tencent in China.

Commenting on the launch, the senior vice president at Paytm, Deepak Abbot said, "We are happy to have partnered with leading players from their respective verticals during the initial launch phase itself and we will continue to expand the Paytm First programme with more benefits and value to our customers."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Spotify

Spotify vs Apple Music vs JioSaavn vs Gaana vs Google Music: A comparison of services

Feb 27, 2019

Spotify comes to India: How the app may fare in comparison to peers, and why streaming is fundamentally evil

Mar 05, 2019

science

Moon Mission

Israel's first spacecraft to the Moon beams back selfie with Earth in the distance

Mar 06, 2019

Poaching War

WWF could be guilty of torturing and killing civilians in war against poaching

Mar 05, 2019

Delhi's Toxic Air

Delhi has world's most polluted air, 15 of 20 most toxic cities in India: Greenpeace

Mar 05, 2019

Medical Tech

New wireless sensors monitor sick babies, lets parents cuddle them at the same time

Mar 05, 2019