Reuters

(Reuters) - Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would buy privately held shopping and rewards platform Honey Science Corp for about $4 billion (£3.10 billion).

Honey has nearly 17 million monthly active users and notifies consumers about the lowest available price as well as a drop in prices.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.