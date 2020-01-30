Reuters

(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc reported a 13% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as it spent more on acquisitions and technology.

The company's net income fell to $507 million (386 million pounds), or 43 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $584 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $4.96 billion from $4.23 billion.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Anna Irrera in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.