Gaming festival PAX (originally known as Penny Arcade Expo) East 2018 concluded on 8 April. It was packed with various levels of gaming events ranging from tabletop gaming, arcade gaming, video gaming, and lots more. However, streaming and eSports tournaments took center stage again at PAX and there were several announcements regarding many gaming titles. Here are some of the highlights of the event.

> PUBG's (Playerunknown's battleground) desert Miramar map is heading to the Xbox One

> PAX East Indie Showcase unveiled some great unheard of games for mobile such as Hexland Heroes, Jenny LeClue - Detectivu and more



> Geico hosted the Hearthstone tournament

> Facebook Gaming and Amazon's Twitch had lavish booths for the world's most popular video game broadcasters and personalities

> Nintendo hosted live commentary over four-on-four Splatoon 2 matches

> PAX Arena was the most jam-packed with games ranging from FIFA to the increasingly popular Fortnite

> Squire Enix announces the collaboration between Final Fantasy XV and Shadow of the Tomb Raider

> Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is now on Nintendo Switch

> PAX Rising, a section of PAX East dedicated to up-and-coming indie games, was showcased

> Guacamelee! 2 was a big hit at Pax East.

As per ArsTechnica there was the usual selection of single player indie games that were present this year and it would seem that VR is gaining a lot of momentum. However, the report stated that booths and events focused on sharing had the biggest impact on the event.