A motorised, rotating pop-up selfie camera sounded like a great idea when it was revealed on the Samsung Galaxy A80, Asus 6z and the Huawei P Smart Z 2019. While we haven’t any other smartphone manufacturer to adopt the design, Huawei could still be considering multiple design options.

Gizmochina reported that according to a new patent that appeared in the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) database, the Chinese manufacturer could exploring a hybrid camera design. The first image shows a single rotating camera that doubles up as a selfie camera. Additionally, there’s another camera on the rear right below the rotating one. A fingerprint scanner is also present beside it with an LED flash above it.

The patents have another model’s design that shows a dual rotating-camera similar to the Asus 6z. Essentially, you get high-quality cameras for both rear and front-facing pictures. Since there’s no fingerprint sensor on the rear, it will probably be present in the form of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

LetsgoDigital created 3D renders of both devices that give a better look at the design of the patents. Since there’s no official name yet, the devices are being referred to as Huawei P Smart 2020 owing to the design similarities.

