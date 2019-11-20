Wednesday, November 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Patent design leaks suggest ‘Huawei P Smart 2020’ with a rotating pop-up camera

Huawei may not have given upon the idea of a rotating pop-up selfie camera according to new leaks.


tech2 News StaffNov 20, 2019 19:18:27 IST

A motorised, rotating pop-up selfie camera sounded like a great idea when it was revealed on the Samsung Galaxy A80, Asus 6z and the Huawei P Smart Z 2019. While we haven’t any other smartphone manufacturer to adopt the design, Huawei could still be considering multiple design options.

Patent design leaks suggest ‘Huawei P Smart 2020’ with a rotating pop-up camera

Huawei Technologies.

Gizmochina reported that according to a new patent that appeared in the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) database, the Chinese manufacturer could exploring a hybrid camera design. The first image shows a single rotating camera that doubles up as a selfie camera. Additionally, there’s another camera on the rear right below the rotating one. A fingerprint scanner is also present beside it with an LED flash above it.

The patents have another model’s design that shows a dual rotating-camera similar to the Asus 6z. Essentially, you get high-quality cameras for both rear and front-facing pictures. Since there’s no fingerprint sensor on the rear, it will probably be present in the form of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

3D render from patent design leaks of an upcoming Huawei smartphone. Image: LetsgoDigital

3D render from patent design leaks of an upcoming Huawei smartphone. Image: LetsgoDigital

LetsgoDigital created 3D renders of both devices that give a better look at the design of the patents. Since there’s no official name yet, the devices are being referred to as Huawei P Smart 2020 owing to the design similarities.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

    latest videos

    Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

    Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

    Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

    Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

    Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

    Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

    1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

    1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

    Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

    Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

    BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

    BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

    BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

    BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

    1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

    1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

    Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

    Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


    Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


    science

    Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

    Warming World

    Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

    Nov 20, 2019
    Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

    Black Holes

    Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

    Nov 13, 2019
    Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

    Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

    Nov 01, 2019
    Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

    Environment

    Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

    Oct 25, 2019