Patchwall UI 2.0 update for Mi TV-series announced with new theme and more

Patchwall 2.0 also has added drop shadows and other subtle design elements giving the UI a clean and fresh look

tech2 News StaffApr 23, 2019 21:33:04 IST

Xiaomi's Mi TV lineup is going to soon get a new version of the company's custom TV UI called as Patchwall 2.0. Xiaomi smart TVs have not been running the traditional Android TV OS but a more refined version that Xiaomi claims improves the user experience.

Patchwall UI.

As per Xiaomi's tweet, in terms of what's new Patchwall 2.0 UI is expected to come with a new Light theme.  Apart from that , the UI will also sport carousel posters giving the users access to smooth browsing with the latest and most popular movies, TV shows and genres.

Patchwall 2.0 also has added drop shadows and other subtle design elements giving the UI a clean and fresh look. The new UI also has EpicOn integration which will allow one-click access to the users and will also give you quick access to the news as well.

The update is said to hit all the Mi TV models launched in India till date, but Xiaomi has said that the non-Android TV variants will not get the Light Theme feature.

