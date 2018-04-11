World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the international community responsible for developing latest Web standards for the internet has launched a new Web Authentication standard.

W3C is pushing for a password-free world while increasing the scope of authentication to almost all the websites on the internet. Technology companies have been trying to get rid of passwords for a long time.

What is interesting with this new standard is the fact that users can use existing methods of authentication such as the fingerprint readers, USB keys and cameras for facial recognition in place of passwords. All that is required for this standard is a PC browser and internet access for users to get password-free “FIDO Authentication” to access any online service or website.

According to a report by Engadget, this provides a uniqueness to the level of authentication so that hackers and cybercriminals can’t get access to your account even after breaching through the defences of that particular website.

The report also adds that Mozilla Firefox has added the support for WebAuthn while Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge will add the support in coming months.

Opera has also committed to adding the support for this new standard.