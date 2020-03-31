Tuesday, March 31, 2020Back to
Party over? Houseparty users claim app has been hacked, creators deny any breach

Houseparty has denied any breach in the app and says there is no link between the app and the compromises of unrelated accounts.


tech2 News StaffMar 31, 2020 10:28:23 IST

The Houseparty app you are hooked to may seem like the best thing right now, but think again!

Ever since the lockdown around the world, video calling app, Houseparty's popularity has exploded. It lets you video call up to eight people simultaneously and turns the call into a party with games like Pictionary, Trivia quiz and others that you can play while on call.

However, just days after the app became the most-talked-about app on the internet, some users have claimed that the app has been compromised.

Party over? Houseparty users claim app has been hacked, creators deny any breach

Houseparty app can help you video call up to eight people at a time.

Many users online claim that they've had their Spotify, Netflix, Snapchat, and PayPal accounts hacked after downloading the app.

However, while many users have been receiving notifications about login into their Spotify account or Apple account, and people are putting two and two together and blaming it on their most recent download, which is Houseparty, till now there isn't any evidence that the logins have been caused due to a breach in/by the video calling app.

Some users are also claiming that their bank accounts or PayPal account has been hacked, and that seems odd, since the app does not require any bank information from users.

Meanwhile, Epic Games, the maker of Houseparty, have told The Sun that they have "found no evidence to suggest a link between Houseparty and the compromises of other unrelated accounts."

"As a general rule, we suggest all users choose strong passwords when creating online accounts on any platform...Use a unique password for each account, and use a password generator or password manager to keep track of passwords, rather than using passwords that are short and simple," the spokesperson added.

To know more about how you can use the Houseparty app privately, read here.

