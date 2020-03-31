tech2 News Staff

The Houseparty app you are hooked to may seem like the best thing right now, but think again!

Ever since the lockdown around the world, video calling app, Houseparty's popularity has exploded. It lets you video call up to eight people simultaneously and turns the call into a party with games like Pictionary, Trivia quiz and others that you can play while on call.

However, just days after the app became the most-talked-about app on the internet, some users have claimed that the app has been compromised.

Many users online claim that they've had their Spotify, Netflix, Snapchat, and PayPal accounts hacked after downloading the app.

BEWARE! I know I’m not the only one with this problem! A few of my friends have been hacked by @houseparty if you look at the twitter feed! They log into your Spotify from Russia. Get your bank details and can hack it. It’s very simple once you click agree to terms and conditions pic.twitter.com/kBKU7dMUyd — ellieb (@ellielaurenb) March 30, 2020

Someone’s tried to hack my insta 3x since I been using Houseparty anyone else had any strange things like this happen to them? — GHANA'S FINEST (@Ghanasfinestx) March 30, 2020

However, while many users have been receiving notifications about login into their Spotify account or Apple account, and people are putting two and two together and blaming it on their most recent download, which is Houseparty, till now there isn't any evidence that the logins have been caused due to a breach in/by the video calling app.

I appreciate that a lot of people seem to have been getting notifications like this but i just haven't seen anything directly linking it to houseparty is all im saying. The apps wank anyway i was just intrigued — (@PelikannUK) March 30, 2020

Some users are also claiming that their bank accounts or PayPal account has been hacked, and that seems odd, since the app does not require any bank information from users.

Houseparty tried to get me to put my bank details in claiming a delivery had been stopped and i needed to pay extra packaging, please be careful on the app it’s clearly trying to hack people, i used my email & i think they hacked that to know that i had a delivery placed pic.twitter.com/1PVwpaOKFT — sarah (@sarahkiely7) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Epic Games, the maker of Houseparty, have told The Sun that they have "found no evidence to suggest a link between Houseparty and the compromises of other unrelated accounts."

"As a general rule, we suggest all users choose strong passwords when creating online accounts on any platform...Use a unique password for each account, and use a password generator or password manager to keep track of passwords, rather than using passwords that are short and simple," the spokesperson added.

To know more about how you can use the Houseparty app privately, read here.

