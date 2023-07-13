Apple goes greener in India: Partners with Acumen, Frank Water to boost clean energy & water efforts

Apple revealed a fresh initiative in India that focuses on clean energy and aims to support social entrepreneurs in expanding and improving their businesses. The goal is to enable these entrepreneurs to have a greater impact on the lives of the underprivileged while simultaneously protecting the environment.

To achieve this, Apple has joined forces with Acumen, a global non-profit venture capital fund based in New York that specializes in projects aimed at alleviating poverty. Together, they are providing opportunities for social entrepreneurs to participate in the Energy for Livelihoods Accelerator. This program, led by Acumen experts, offers a 12-week course designed to assist social entrepreneurs.

Sarah Chandler, Apple’s Vice President of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation, stated that Apple is dedicated to ensuring that everyone can benefit from a greener economy. The company is actively demonstrating the transformative potential of clean energy and is thrilled to support social innovators who share the same objective.

Participants in the program will gain access to a network of peers, facilitators, and mentors. Upon completion, they will become part of Acumen Academy’s global community, The Foundry, and will be eligible for technical support and early-stage investment through Acumen’s Pioneer Energy Investment Initiative (PEII+).

Acumen has a long history of investing in early-stage social enterprises that tackle poverty-related issues in India, with recent investments focusing on the intersection of energy access and livelihoods, according to Mahesh Yagnaraman, Acumen’s Director of India.

In addition to partnering with Acumen, Apple is collaborating with Frank Water to expand access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene in India, as well as with the Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF) to preserve mangroves along the country’s west coast.

Applications for the program are currently open, and the programming will commence in September. Social enterprise leaders in India, working towards sustainable energy solutions for small businesses and farmers, and with a clear social or environmental mission, can apply until July 24.

Apple’s objective is to achieve carbon neutrality for all its products by 2030. As stated in Apple’s Environmental Progress Report 2023, over 85 per cent of the company’s direct manufacturing spend is covered by its global manufacturing partners, with 250 of these partners committing to 100 per cent renewable energy for all Apple production by 2030. Twelve of these partners have operations in India, and all final assembly sites in the country have achieved zero waste.

This year, Apple has also expanded its Restore Fund, which focuses on high-quality, nature-based carbon removal. Additionally, the company has announced new targets for 2025, aiming to use 100 per cent recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries, recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and recycled gold plating and tin soldering in all Apple-designed printed circuit boards.