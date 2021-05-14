FP Trending

Hindus across the country are celebrating Parashurama Jayanti today, 14 May. Observed on Akshaya Tritiya which falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha in Vaishakh month, the occasion marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parashurama. He was said to be the warrior form and sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. As per Hindu beliefs, Parashurama is immortal unlike other avatars of Lord Vishnu. On the occasion of Parashurama Jayanti, devotees observe fast and worship Lakshminarayan, a form of Lord Vishnu. During puja, tulsi leaves, kumkum, fresh flowers, and chandan are offered to Lakshminarayan.

Here are a few messages and greetings for Parashurama Jayanti 2021 which you can share with your family and friends:

1. May Lord Parshuram fulfill all your desires and fill your life with beautiful moments

2. On the auspicious occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, I wish you lots of happiness, good health, and success. Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2021!

3. May Lord Parshuram bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence, and compassion. Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

4. In every era, we will have Lord Parshuram appear on Earth to guide us, motivate us, and then it is up to us how well we follow them. Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2021!

5. If you have strong determination and focus in life you can never be defeated...Wishing you a very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

6. Parshuram Hai Parteek Praakram Kaa

Ram Hai Praya Satya Sanaatan Ka

Iss Parkaar Parshuram Ka Arth Hai

Praakram Ke Kaarak Ore Satyaa Ke Dhaarak!

Happy Parshuram Jayanti

7. May Lord Parshuram keep protecting and blessing you and your family. Wishing you a very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

8. Shastra aur shaastra

dono hain upyogi

Yahi paath

sikha gaye hain yogi

Bhagwaan Parshuram jayanti ki badhai