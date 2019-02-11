Monday, February 11, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Paris to sue Airbnb for a potential $14 mn for publishing illegal rental adverts

In the French capital of Paris alone, Airbnb has close to 65,000 homes listed.

Reuters Feb 11, 2019 10:55:35 IST

The City of Paris is suing Airbnb for publishing 1,000 illegal rentals adverts, which could cost the American rental website more than 12.5 million euros ($14 million), the mayor of Paris told a newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.

Under French law, homeowners in Paris can rent out their places on short-term rental platforms for up to 120 days in a year. Advertisements must include a registration number to help ensure properties are not rented out for longer.

A 3D printed people's models displayed in front of Airbnb logo. Image: Reuters

A 3D printed people's models displayed in front of Airbnb logo. Image: Reuters

France passed a law in 2018 which makes companies such as Airbnb punishable by fines of 12,500 euros per illegal posting, a new provision Paris will use to challenge Airbnb in court, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

“The goal is to send a shot across the bows to get it over with unauthorized rentals that spoil some Parisian neighbourhoods,” Hidalgo said in the interview.

Several cities around the world have expressed concerns that platforms such as Airbnb stand as unfair competitors to hotels and can turn some neighbourhoods into sterile, tourist-only zones.

A spokeswoman for Airbnb said it had implemented measures to help Paris users of its website comply with European rules, but added that the rules in Paris were “inefficient, disproportionate and in contravention of European rules.”

France is Airbnb’s second-largest market after the United States. Paris, one of the most visited cities in the world, is its biggest single market, with around 65,000 homes listed.

Founded in 2008 in San Francisco, Airbnb matches people wishing to rent out all or part of their homes to temporary guests, via a website.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

also see

NewsTracker

Paris threatens to take Airbnb to court if it does not adhere to its new apartment registration requirements

Dec 12, 2017

Airbnb

Israeli cabinet minister urges boycott of Airbnb, promotes one of its rivals

Nov 22, 2018

AirBnB

Airbnb and WeWork come together to provide business travellers with an option to book a workspace as well

Oct 06, 2017

Newstracker

Airbnb to start disclosing host information to Chinese government agencies: Report

Mar 29, 2018

NewsTracker

Airbnb adds 'Plus' and 'Beyond' tiers, offering custom-designed trips and luxury homes aimed at high-end customers

Feb 23, 2018

Airbnb IPO

Airbnb plans its initial public offering for 2019, with cash bonus for employees

Jul 02, 2018

science

Genetic Engineering

Can genetically engineered trees help save the world's disappearing forests?

Feb 11, 2019

Cancer Cure

Scientist finds cure for HPV infection, cervical cancer after 20 years of trying

Feb 11, 2019

Gene Editing

University of California wins patent for pioneering CRISPR gene editing technology

Feb 11, 2019

Galaxy Collision

Two neighbouring galaxies are coming at our Milky Way in 4.5 billion years

Feb 11, 2019