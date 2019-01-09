Thursday, January 10, 2019 Back to
Panasonic's GZ2000 4K OLED TV unveiled at CES is an ode to colour accuracy nerds

The Panasonic GZ2000 is the first OLED TV set with HDR10+, Dolby Vision HDR and HLG for photos.

tech2 News Staff Jan 09, 2019 17:00 PM IST

Panasonic is not really known for its TVs any longer but the company just unveiled a 4K OLED TV at CES, aimed at those who want very accurate colours.

The Panasonic GZ2000 OLED TV features what the company calls a "professional edition" panel that has been tuned in Hollywood by colourist Stefan Sonnenfeld. HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and support for the leading voice-activated smart controllers, the Panasonic GZ2000 has got it all in a package that looks nothing too fancy.

Panasonic GZ2000 features a custom-made Professional Edition 4K OLED panel. Image: Panasonic

Panasonic GZ2000 features a custom-made Professional Edition 4K OLED panel. Image: Panasonic

Along with the HDR video features, the GZ2000 OLED series also gets support for HLG HDR photo format used by Panasonic on its upcoming Lumix S1 and S1R cameras.

The upward-firing speakers are tuned by a well-known audio brand named Technics and uses the company's 'JENO Engine' technology to deliver a more refined sound. As far as image processing goes, the GZ2000 features a refinement of Panasonic's long-respected HCX processing engine. Now dubbed the HCX PRO Intelligent processor, this delivers a number of picture enhancements which have been worked on by Hollywood's creative community.

The design isn't something to write home about but looks elegant nonetheless. Image: Panasonic

The design isn't something to write home about but looks elegant nonetheless. Image: Panasonic

The TV supports both Alexa and the Google Assistant and features Panasonic's My Home Screen 4.0 interface which is claimed to be highly customisable.

Pricing is yet to be announced but the GZ2000 OLED TV will be available in 2019 in two sizes — 55-inch and 65-inch.

CES 2019: To catch up with all the announcements from the world's largest consumer electronics show, head here.

