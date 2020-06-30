FP Trending

Panasonic has launched its Toughbook CF-SV8 in India. The device will be available through the direct sales channel of the company. The tech company claims that Toughbook CF-SV8 is designed to function across extreme conditions.

The Toughbook CF-SV8 is equipped with a 5900 mAh battery that can run from 10.5 to 15.5 hours. Powered by the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8365U vPro processor which is paired with 8GB RAM, the device features 256 GB SSD for internal storage.

There latest Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit operating system pre-installed which is capable of processing high-speed data to perform a variety of heavy computing tasks.

The high sound stereo speakers of the Toughbook CF-SV8 provide an unobtrusive sound experience and the notebook’s 12.1-inches display produces clear Full HD visuals (1920x1200). It has a complete range of interfaces including a standard LAN port, VGA, and HDMI for data projectors, printers, and displays for high-speed connectivity.

The notebook houses an SD card slot, three USB 3.0, one USB 3.1 Type-C, and has USB Power Delivery that provides a seamless high-speed data transfer.

“Our Toughbooks have been designed to withstand harsh conditions where normal laptops fail to deliver and, come in handy, especially for sectors such as automobile, pharmaceutical, logistics, police defense, power, and utility,” said Vijay Wadhawan, Group Chief, System Solutions Business of Panasonic India.

The Toughbook CF-SV8 offers high-speed login with a Full HD 2 MP facial recognition web camera. This feature allows only those who have pre-registered their faces to log in.

The device weighs just 919 grams and can also “survive drops up to 2.5 feet and can withstand 100kg force pressure.” It comes with a four-year warranty and a 1-year battery warranty service.

The first Toughbook was launched by Panasonic in India in 2010.

Toughbooks are known for their built-to-last quality and based on the target audience, Panasonic has released three different versions of these Toughbooks, namely business-rugged, semi-rugged and full-rugged.