Tuesday, June 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Panasonic unveils durable Toughbook CF-SV8 in India; here is what it has to offer

The device reportedly weighs just 919 grams and is built to survive drops up to 2.5 feet and withstand 100kg force pressure.


FP TrendingJun 30, 2020 17:32:12 IST

Panasonic has launched its Toughbook CF-SV8 in India. The device will be available through the direct sales channel of the company. The tech company claims that Toughbook CF-SV8 is designed to function across extreme conditions.

The Toughbook CF-SV8 is equipped with a 5900 mAh battery that can run from 10.5 to 15.5 hours. Powered by the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8365U vPro processor which is paired with 8GB RAM, the device features 256 GB SSD for internal storage.

There latest Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit operating system pre-installed which is capable of processing high-speed data to perform a variety of heavy computing tasks.

The high sound stereo speakers of the Toughbook CF-SV8 provide an unobtrusive sound experience and the notebook’s 12.1-inches display produces clear Full HD visuals (1920x1200). It has a complete range of interfaces including a standard LAN port, VGA, and HDMI for data projectors, printers, and displays for high-speed connectivity.

Panasonic unveils durable Toughbook CF-SV8 in India; here is what it has to offer

The sturdy lightweight Panasonic Toughbook CF-SV8 weighs approximately 919 gms and comes with a guarantee for 4 years. Image: Panasonic

The notebook houses an SD card slot, three USB 3.0, one USB 3.1 Type-C, and has USB Power Delivery that provides a seamless high-speed data transfer.

“Our Toughbooks have been designed to withstand harsh conditions where normal laptops fail to deliver and, come in handy, especially for sectors such as automobile, pharmaceutical, logistics, police defense, power, and utility,” said Vijay Wadhawan, Group Chief, System Solutions Business of Panasonic India.

The Toughbook CF-SV8 offers high-speed login with a Full HD 2 MP facial recognition web camera. This feature allows only those who have pre-registered their faces to log in.

The device weighs just 919 grams and can also “survive drops up to 2.5 feet and can withstand 100kg force pressure.” It comes with a four-year warranty and a 1-year battery warranty service.

The notebook is available with a full-sized SD card slot, USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt complaint, three USB-A ports, HDMI port, LAN Port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The first Toughbook was launched by Panasonic in India in 2010.

Toughbooks are known for their built-to-last quality and based on the target audience, Panasonic has released three different versions of these Toughbooks, namely business-rugged, semi-rugged and full-rugged.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Panasonic Announces Toughbook in India

Sep 17, 2010
Panasonic Announces Toughbook in India
Panasonic Claims to Introduce The World's Lightest 12.1" Laptop With DVD Drive

Panasonic Claims to Introduce The World's Lightest 12.1" Laptop With DVD Drive

Sep 29, 2010
Panasonic announces Windows 8 Toughbook C2

Panasonic announces Windows 8 Toughbook C2

Oct 27, 2012
On Video: The Panasonic Toughbook CF-53

On Video: The Panasonic Toughbook CF-53

Dec 05, 2011
Panasonic Toughbook CF-54 laptop launched in India at whopping Rs 1,39,000

Panasonic Toughbook CF-54 laptop launched in India at whopping Rs 1,39,000

Aug 05, 2015
Panasonic Toughbook CF-C2 launched for multi-taskers

Panasonic Toughbook CF-C2 launched for multi-taskers

Nov 08, 2012

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020