Reuters

(Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp <6752.T> will sell its loss-making semiconductor business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology, Nikkei Asian Review reported on Thursday.

Panasonic will also divest three Japanese chipmaking facilities of TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor, a joint venture with Israel's Tower Semiconductor, according to the report. https://s.nikkei.com/35JxTeT

The ongoing U.S.-China tariff war has impacted chipmakers already grappling with oversupply.

Panasonic did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

