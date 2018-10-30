Expanding its P series, Japanese electronics company Panasonic on Tuesday launched its P85 NXT smartphone in India for Rs 6,999.

Panasonic's P series features Arbo hub which is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered hub that gives access to its users to multiple apps and services on a single platform.

"The device not only delivers supreme performance as it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor but also has a 4,000 mAh battery. We believe, P85 NXT will be the quintessential solution-provider for individuals in the value-based smartphone segment," Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

The dual sim smartphone has a 5-inch HD Screen with a 2.5 D curved display.

There is 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128 GB.

The device is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery and is optimised with the "Charging Bank" feature which lets the device to be a power source to charge other devices.

In terms of camera specs, there's an 8 MP auto-focus (AF) rear camera and 5 MP front camera with flash.