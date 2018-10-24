Japanese electronics company Panasonic on 24 October launched two new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled smartphones — Eluga Z1 and Z1 Pro at Rs 14,490 and Rs 17,490 respectively.

Eluga Z1 and Z1 Pro come with 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB internal storage respectively which can be further expanded up to 128 GB, Panasonic India said in a statement.

Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor, both the phones run on Android 8.1 Oreo and come with a dual-SIM configuration.

Featuring a 2.5 curved metal design, the smartphones have a 6.19-inch HD+ display and are equipped with a 4000 mAh battery.

"The new Eluga Z1 and Z1 Pro have been built keeping in mind the technology savvy end user," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head — Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

The new Eluga Z1 and Z1 Pro are integrated with a 13 MP+2 MP AI-powered dual rear camera and 8 MP front camera with flash.

The smartphones also allow users to find their digital avatar to make daily conversations fun with Facemoji.

The new devices come with ARBO Hub which provides users access to multiple apps and services on a single platform and uses AI and Machine Learning to make recommendations, Panasonic India said.