Panasonic has launched its flagship smartphone called the Eluga X1 Pro along with the Eluga X1 at an event in New Delhi for a price of Rs 26,990 and Rs 22,990 respectively. The device will be available for purchase starting from 10 October.

Both the devices come with a 6.18-inch Full HD+ 19:9 display with a notch on top and 2,246 x 1,080 pixel resolution. The Eluga X1 Pro has support for wireless charging, which is absent from the Eluga X1. The Eluga X1 Pro also has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage as compared to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage on the Eluga X1.

The MediaTek Helio P60 chipset powers both the devices and also both of them run on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Both the devices also have a rear placed fingerprint sensor which is positioned just below the camera system.

In terms of optics, the Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro offers a dual camera set up at the back which is stacked vertically. It has a 16 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor which is used for depth sensing. At the front, there is a 16 MP camera sensor that supports 3D facial recognition for unlocking the device while the Eluga X1 just offers infra-red face unlock.

Both devices check basic connectivity requirements such as dual 4G VoLTE capabilities, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB Type-C port. There is no headphone jack but fortunately there is a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm converter inside the box. A 3,000 mAh battery powers both the devices.