tech2 News Staff 04 October, 2018 17:27 IST

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro and Eluga X1 launched in India starting for Rs 22,990

The Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro offers dual camera set up at the back which is stacked vertically.

Panasonic has launched its flagship smartphone called the Eluga X1 Pro along with the Eluga X1 at an event in New Delhi for a price of Rs 26,990 and Rs 22,990 respectively. The device will be available for purchase starting from 10 October.

Eluga X1.

Eluga X1.

Both the devices come with a 6.18-inch Full HD+ 19:9 display with a notch on top and 2,246 x 1,080 pixel resolution. The Eluga X1 Pro has support for wireless charging, which is absent from the Eluga X1. The Eluga X1 Pro also has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage as compared to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage on the Eluga X1.

The MediaTek Helio P60 chipset powers both the devices and also both of them run on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Both the devices also have a rear placed fingerprint sensor which is positioned just below the camera system.

In terms of optics, the Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro offers a dual camera set up at the back which is stacked vertically. It has a 16 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor which is used for depth sensing. At the front, there is a 16 MP camera sensor that supports 3D facial recognition for unlocking the device while the Eluga X1 just offers infra-red face unlock.

Both devices check basic connectivity requirements such as dual 4G VoLTE capabilities, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB Type-C port. There is no headphone jack but fortunately there is a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm converter inside the box. A 3,000 mAh battery powers both the devices.

