tech2 News Staff

The year 2020 is going to be all about foldable smartphones. Apart from the big names in the mobile industry, an unexpected name that’s massive in another infamous industry has announced its arrival. Roberto Escobar, brother of deceased Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, has announced the Escobar Fold 1. It’s a foldable smartphone that is effectively the most affordable at only $349.

TechRadar reported that Roberto had earlier launched a flamethrower that was apparently the inspiration to Elon Musk launching one. Now, he is exploring the foldable smartphone market. Priced at $349 and compared to the rest of the foldable smartphones, it’s the cheapest.

The Escobar Fold 1 has a 7.8-inch foldable AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1444 pixels. It's display panel is apparently made of a “special type of plastic” and it’s said to be unbreakable. Roberto also goes on to say that it’s tougher than the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The other specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, up to 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage with support for microSD card expansion. It has a dual-camera setup with a 16 MP primary camera and a 20 MP secondary camera.

