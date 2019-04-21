tech2 News Staff

After finally rolling out a public beta of Android Pie to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users, the company is now rolling out a new stable branch update for their 2018 flagships - the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

As per a report by Android Police, the newest stable updates, with version numbers OxygenOS 9.0.13 for the OnePlus 6T and OxygenOS 9.0.5 for the OnePlus 6, do not bring a lot in terms of features, but they do bring the March 2019 security patches. While the latest beta has the latest April 2019 patches, OnePlus developers aren't quite ready to roll them out just yet.

The update doesn’t really bring much more than that. There are some miscellaneous bug fixes and stability improvements here and there, and there's a new feedback tool within the Community app.

Downloading the new update is, however, recommended for improved security, though. The update is now rolling out in waves, and it will reach a broader range of users within the following days. If you don’t want to wait, however, then you can check out Oxygen Updater to download it right away.

