tech2 News Staff 07 November, 2018 16:19 IST

OxygenOS 9.0.5 update rolling out for OnePlus 6T bringing Screen Lock improvements

OxygenOS 9.0.5 brings improvements for Screen Unlock which is the 6T’s in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 6T was announced last month and already it has started receiving new OxygenOS updates. The latest to come is OxygenOS 9.0.5. Although the update happens to be minor there are some notable improvements.

The phone is packed to the brim with features. Image: Tech2/Anirudh Regidi

First up in the list of new improvements is that it comes with improvements for Screen Unlock which is the 6T’s in-screen fingerprint scanner feature apart from bringing in several miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements.

A report by XDA-Developers has also said that the update has apparently also improved the gesture-based navigation system on the phone. As per some Reddit users, it seems that the full-screen gesture navigation system is much smoother than earlier. Tech2 could not independently verify this claim at the time of writing.

For the full changelog of the new OxygenOS update, you can head over here.

As usual, the update will be distributed to users in an incremental manner, which means a small number of users will get the update first, followed by a wider roll-out.

