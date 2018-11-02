Friday, November 02, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 02 November, 2018 11:35 IST

OxygenOS 9.0.2 starts rolling out for OnePlus 6, brings Nightscape photo mode

Now with the OxygenOS 9.0.2 update rolling out, we can finally see Nightscape feature on the OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6T announced just a while back came with a new mode dedicated for night time photography called Nightscape and some other enhancements such as studio lighting. None of these changes were hardware based and OnePlus had said these camera improvements would also be coming for the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6. Tech2.

As per the changelog provided by OnePlus, we see that the update brings:

  • Brand new navigation gestures
  • Improved UI for About phone
  • Optimised standby power consumption
  • Updated Android security patch to 2018.11
  • Added support to launch Google Assistant or other third party assistant app by holding the power button for 0.5 seconds
  • General bug fixes and improvements
  • Added Nightscape
  • Added Studio Lighting to enhance face contour

For the support for launching Google Assistant using the power button, you have to head to Settings > Buttons and Gestures > Quick Activate the Assistant app.

The Nightscape feature is now available in the camera menu and we shall test it out in low-light conditions. The November security patch has also been included in the update.

As usual, the update will be rolled out in an incremental manner and only a few users will be getting for the first time, followed subsequently by a wider rollout.

