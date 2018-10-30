Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 30 October, 2018 12:58 IST

Over 93% of Indian companies are still in early stage for Cloud adoption: IDC

Comparatively, in Asia/Pacific markets more than 14 percent of organisations are in the latter stages of maturity.

Over 93 percent of Indian organisations are still in the early stages of maturity when it comes to Cloud adoption, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Tuesday.

Compared to the Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) markets where more than 14 percent of organisations are in the latter stages of maturity, only 10 percent of the Indian organisations are in the advanced stages.

"Most organisations in India have plans to spend maximum of their new Cloud spending on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications over the next year," said Rishu Sharma, Associate Research Manager, Cloud and Internet of Things (IoT), IDC India.

Representational Image

Representational Image

While improving IT security and increasing business agility remain among the top expected benefits of Cloud by Indian enterprises, the challenges related to costs and complexities with infrastructure cannot be ignored.

"Organisations in the country are looking for providers with deep technological expertise, along with experience across verticals, that can help them transform their businesses," Sharma added.

While the India firms understand the need for incorporating Cloud Technologies in their digital Journey, "they will have to move from experimentation to active adoption, ensure scale and swiftness for better leverage".

"The 'Cloud Journey' is a mandatory one for all organisations and there is a need to take intelligent decisions to be able to progress rapidly in the maturity curve," noted Ranganath Sadasiva, Director, Enterprise Infrastructure, IDC India.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

also see

Cloud Computing

France's OVH to invest $4.6-$8.1 bn to take on Amazon, Google in cloud computing

Oct 19, 2018

NewsTracker

Global IT spending to go up 3.2% at $3.8 trillion in 2019; spending for devices to grow 2.4%: Report

Oct 23, 2018

New-age savvy: Digital acceleration at Infosys, TCS shows India's software giants are finding their mojo again

Oct 17, 2018

iCloud outage

Apple iCloud services face outage; Find My Friends, Photos, Mail Drop down too

Oct 24, 2018

Dwarf Galaxy

Dwarf galaxy called Small Magellanic Cloud close to Milky Way is slowly dying

Oct 30, 2018

Microsoft

Growing Xbox, Surface and Cloud portfolios earn Microsoft $29.1 bn in revenue

Oct 25, 2018

science

Dwarf Galaxy

Dwarf galaxy called Small Magellanic Cloud close to Milky Way is slowly dying

Oct 30, 2018

NewsTracker

#MeToo in India: IISc researcher Giridhar Madras sent on 'compulsory retirement' following sexual harassment charges

Oct 30, 2018

AstroSat

AstroSat data from 'Butterfly Nebulae' enables new discoveries about dying stars

Oct 30, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe breaks record to become closest man-made object to the Sun

Oct 30, 2018