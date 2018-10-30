Over 93 percent of Indian organisations are still in the early stages of maturity when it comes to Cloud adoption, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Tuesday.

Compared to the Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) markets where more than 14 percent of organisations are in the latter stages of maturity, only 10 percent of the Indian organisations are in the advanced stages.

"Most organisations in India have plans to spend maximum of their new Cloud spending on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications over the next year," said Rishu Sharma, Associate Research Manager, Cloud and Internet of Things (IoT), IDC India.

While improving IT security and increasing business agility remain among the top expected benefits of Cloud by Indian enterprises, the challenges related to costs and complexities with infrastructure cannot be ignored.

"Organisations in the country are looking for providers with deep technological expertise, along with experience across verticals, that can help them transform their businesses," Sharma added.

While the India firms understand the need for incorporating Cloud Technologies in their digital Journey, "they will have to move from experimentation to active adoption, ensure scale and swiftness for better leverage".

"The 'Cloud Journey' is a mandatory one for all organisations and there is a need to take intelligent decisions to be able to progress rapidly in the maturity curve," noted Ranganath Sadasiva, Director, Enterprise Infrastructure, IDC India.