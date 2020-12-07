Monday, December 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Over 20 million Gionee phones were found to be 'intentionally inflicted' with malware

A Trojan horse program was reportedly implanted onto users’ phones through the update of the Story Lock Screen app.


tech2 News StaffDec 07, 2020 12:05:23 IST

A Chinese court has charged Gionee intentionally installing malware on its smartphones. Between December 2018 and October 2019, Gionee was found to be infecting over 20 million smartphones with Trojan Horse via an app, according to a report by China Judgment Document Network. Reportedly, the app was being used as a tool to profit from users via unsolicited ads, and other illegal means. As per the report, the app was automatically installed on Gioness users' phones without their consent.

The report claims that a Trojan horse program was implanted onto users’ phones through the update of the Story Lock Screen app. A plug-in called “Dark Horse Platform” was installed on the app.

Over 20 million Gionee phones were found to be intentionally inflicted with malware

Gionee M7.

We have reached out to Gionee to learn more about the case and confirm if users in India have been affected by the same.

The court apparently revealed that in nine months Shenzhen Zhipu (a subsidiary of Gionee) and Beijing Baice carried out the “pull activities” a total of 2.88 billion times. As per the reports, starting April 2019, the number of devices infected surpassed 21.75 million, out of which 26,519,921 Gionee mobile phones were involved in October 2019 alone.

Shenzhen Zhipu and Beijing Baice are estimated to have earned RMB 27.85 million from this.

The Chinese court found Xu Li, Zhu Ying, Jia Zhengqiang, and Pan Qi guilty. While Xu Li, Zhu Ying, and Jia Zhengqiang have been sentenced for three years, Pan Qi has been sent to prison for six months. All of them have also been fined for CNY 200,000 (roughly Rs 22,57,000).

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Gionee brings quad-core Ctrl V5 for Rs 12,999

Apr 30, 2014
Gionee brings quad-core Ctrl V5 for Rs 12,999
Gionee A1 selfie smartphone gets orders worth Rs 150 crore in first 10 days

Gionee A1 selfie smartphone gets orders worth Rs 150 crore in first 10 days

Apr 11, 2017
Gionee to invest $50 million to make handsets, ropes in Foxconn and Dixon

Gionee to invest $50 million to make handsets, ropes in Foxconn and Dixon

Sep 11, 2015
Gionee will expand R&D team in India to localise products

Gionee will expand R&D team in India to localise products

Apr 06, 2015
Gionee to launch a new range of budget smartphones under Rs 15,000 on 26 April

NewsTracker

Gionee to launch a new range of budget smartphones under Rs 15,000 on 26 April

Apr 20, 2018
Gionee X1 with 5 inch IPS display, 8MP rear and front cameras launched in India, priced at Rs 8,999

Gionee

Gionee X1 with 5 inch IPS display, 8MP rear and front cameras launched in India, priced at Rs 8,999

Aug 21, 2017

science

China peddles falsehoods, propaganda to obscure origin of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 Origin

China peddles falsehoods, propaganda to obscure origin of COVID-19 pandemic

Dec 07, 2020
Serum Institute seeks emergency use authorisation in India for Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield

Covishield Vaccine

Serum Institute seeks emergency use authorisation in India for Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield

Dec 07, 2020
Flightless bird species were more diverse, common before human-driven extinctions

Evolution of Life

Flightless bird species were more diverse, common before human-driven extinctions

Dec 04, 2020
Indian-origin teen scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao named TIME's first 'Kid of the Year' 2020

Youth Leaders

Indian-origin teen scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao named TIME's first 'Kid of the Year' 2020

Dec 04, 2020