Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 19 September, 2018 12:24 IST

Over 180 million threats on Windows device detected in Q2 2018 alone: Report

More than two million malware, 16,000 ransomware, and more were detected on a daily basis on Windows.

Global IT security firm Quick Heal Technologies on 19 September said it detected more than 180 million threats on Windows devices of individual and enterprise users between April and June of this year.

More than two million malware, 16,000 ransomware, 13,000 cryptomining malware, 141,000 exploits, and 40,488 potentially unwanted applications (PUAs) and adware were detected on a daily basis, according to the quarterly threat report released by Quick Heal Technologies and its enterprise security brand Seqrite.

Windows 10. image: Microsoft

Windows 10. image: Microsoft

"Cybercriminals are at a completely different level today than they were a few years ago. They are using novel technologies to drive increasingly-complex attacks and are targeting larger user bases," Sanjay Katkar, joint managing director and chief technology officer, Quick Heal Technologies, said in a statement.

"The latest threat report highlights this risk that individuals and businesses in India currently face with this evolution of the threat landscape," Katkar said.

According to data from the report, the Trojan Horse families retained its position as the most dominant malware in the second quarter of 2018, registering a quarter-on-quarter growth of four percent.

The security experts at Quick Heal Technologies also identified a spike in the EternalBlue exploit, which was used for the WannaCry ransomware attack, one of the biggest global cybersecurity incidents ever seen.

Other key trends identified in the report include a significant increase in the number of ransomware attacks targeting the Master Boot Record (MBR) of infected devices and cryptomining.

The report also revealed the rise of cryptojacking as one of the most worrying security trends and warned about it becoming an "advanced threat" as it is the new source of getting direct monetary benefits to cyber criminals.

Cryptojacking attacks remain undetected for a long time and can often be used as a platform to launch other complex attacks.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

also see

mini desktop

HP introduces its 260 G3 affordable mini desktop to help students across India

Sep 17, 2018

WannaCry

North Korea claims alleged WannaCry ransomware hacker does not exist

Sep 16, 2018

science

Environment

Microplastics could be entering the foodchain through mosquito larvae: Study

Sep 19, 2018

ISS

Russian cosmonauts on ISS to spacewalk outside the ship, investigate recent leak

Sep 19, 2018

Heart Disease

Heart disease kills twice as many Indians as in 1990, more so in urban states

Sep 19, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis continues to be the world's deadliest infection, WHO report says

Sep 19, 2018