Friday, January 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Orange boss doubles down on Huawei defence amid heightened security debate

By Mathieu Rosemain PARIS (Reuters) - The boss of France's state-controlled telecoms operator Orange on Thursday renewed his defence of Huawei's right to sell 5G equipment in Europe amid tense debates on the continent over mobile-network security. Discussion has intensified in France and Germany this week after European industrial policy chief Thierry Breton dismissed claims that relying on European companies to build a 5G network would delay its rollout


ReutersJan 24, 2020 01:16:39 IST

Orange boss doubles down on Huawei defence amid heightened security debate

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS (Reuters) - The boss of France's state-controlled telecoms operator Orange on Thursday renewed his defence of Huawei's right to sell 5G equipment in Europe amid tense debates on the continent over mobile-network security.

Discussion has intensified in France and Germany this week after European industrial policy chief Thierry Breton dismissed claims that relying on European companies to build a 5G network would delay its rollout.

U.S. authorities have called for a complete ban on the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker Huawei in Europe's 5G networks over fears of Chinese spying, leaving some of the largest carriers fretting that their investment plans could be jeopardised.

"I'm against excluding Huawei," Orange's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Stéphane Richard told reporters at a news conference in Paris, but added that he was all in favour of a clear set of European-wide rules.

Huawei has repeatedly denied that its equipment can be used for spying.

While agreeing on the desire shown by Breton to favour European providers such as Nokia and Ericsson, Richard said he hoped the call for more stringent rules would not lead to a de facto veto of Huawei in Europe.

"(It) would go against the EU's interests and would cause major problems for most of the EU operators," added Richard, who also chairs the telecoms industry lobby group GSMA.

The comments echoed previous remarks made late last year, when he said some of the security fears surrounding Huawei were "complete nonsense".

Breton, a former French finance minister who led Orange in the early 2000s, in contrast insists that strict security conditions would not create delays in the rollout of 5G technology on the continent.

"Europe, including Germany of course, is on track. We are not, and won't be, late in Europe on the deployment of 5G," Breton said at a weekend conference in Munich, Germany.

Breton, who heads the vast 'Single Market' portfolio in the new European Commission, which includes industrial policy, has said Europe should preserve its "technological sovereignty" by ensuring it has domestic alternatives in strategic areas.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Oil slips as focus shifts from Iran tensions to U.S. crude build

Jan 10, 2020
Oil slips as focus shifts from Iran tensions to U.S. crude build
Mercedes-Benz poised to clinch premium sales crown for 2019

Newstracker

Mercedes-Benz poised to clinch premium sales crown for 2019

Jan 10, 2020
Trump says he may wait to finish Phase 2 China trade deal until after November

Newstracker

Trump says he may wait to finish Phase 2 China trade deal until after November

Jan 10, 2020
Tech rally, trade hopes boost Wall Street to record highs

Newstracker

Tech rally, trade hopes boost Wall Street to record highs

Jan 10, 2020
Exclusive: Royal Dutch Shell seeking buyer for Anacortes, Washington refinery - sources

Newstracker

Exclusive: Royal Dutch Shell seeking buyer for Anacortes, Washington refinery - sources

Jan 10, 2020
Airbus boosts output at U.S. plant amid tariff dispute

Newstracker

Airbus boosts output at U.S. plant amid tariff dispute

Jan 10, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019