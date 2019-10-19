Saturday, October 19, 2019Back to
Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd passes away

Oracle Corp co-Chief Executive Officer Mark Hurd passed away on Friday, the business software maker said. The company announced last month that Hurd was going on medical leave, without providing any details. Hurd, 62, was one of Oracle's two CEOs, the other being Safra Catz.


ReutersOct 19, 2019 00:19:50 IST

(Reuters) - Oracle Corp co-Chief Executive Officer Mark Hurd passed away on Friday, the business software maker said.

The company announced last month that Hurd was going on medical leave, without providing any details.

Hurd, 62, was one of Oracle's two CEOs, the other being Safra Catz. Under their tenure, the company has tried to rapidly transition to cloud computing software.

Catz along with founder and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison took over Hurd's responsibilities during his absence.

"Mark was my close and irreplaceable friend, and trusted colleague," Ellison wrote in an email to Oracle employees.

"Oracle has lost a brilliant and beloved leader who personally touched the lives of so many of us during his decade at Oracle."

Hurd was named Oracle's co-president in September 2010, a month after he was ousted in a controversial fashion from Hewlett-Packard Co, where he had been chief executive since 2005. (reut.rs/2kfZh1Z)

When Hurd and Catz were named co-CEOs in 2014, analysts were skeptical about the move. However, cloud software giants like Salesforce.com Inc have since also had a co-CEO structure in place.

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

