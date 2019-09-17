tech2 News Staff

Oracle has announced its free autonomous operating system — Oracle Autonomous Linux — which provisions itself, scales itself, tunes itself and patches itself while running.

Autonomous Linux is based on Oracle Linux, which powers Oracle Cloud and Oracle Engineered Systems.

Additionally, Oracle promises "literally instantaneous migration" to the new operating system. The OS is free for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers.

Besides the Autonomous Linux OS, Oracle also announced Oracle OS Management Service, which will basically help control systems whether they run Autonomous Linux, Linux, or Windows.

We are excited to announce the availability of Oracle Autonomous Linux, the first and only autonomous operating environment. Read about the highlights here: #OracleAutonomousLinux https://t.co/wewa5F94ZT pic.twitter.com/ta0VS9Huhr — Oracle Linux (@OracleLinux) September 17, 2019

"Combined with resource governance policies, OS Management Service, via the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure console or APIs, also enables users to automate capabilities that will execute common management tasks for Linux systems, including patch and package management, security and compliance reporting, and configuration management," Oracle wrote in its blog.

Oracle Autonomous Linux and Oracle OS Management Services are included with Oracle Premier Support at no extra charge with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure compute services.

Further, Oracle also announced a new security service called Oracle Data Safe, which is essentially a unified control center for monitoring security issues with data, users and configuration. The service will allow customers to identify sensitive data and mask databases to minimise or eliminate security risks. Oracle Data Safe is also included with all Oracle Database Cloud services.

