Oracle Autonomous Linux: World's first autonomous operating system announced

Oracle Autonomous Linux and Oracle OS Management Services are included with Oracle Premier Support at no extra charge.


tech2 News StaffSep 17, 2019 15:35:55 IST

Oracle has announced its free autonomous operating system — Oracle Autonomous Linux — which provisions itself, scales itself, tunes itself and patches itself while running.

Autonomous Linux is based on Oracle Linux, which powers Oracle Cloud and Oracle Engineered Systems.

Additionally, Oracle promises "literally instantaneous migration" to the new operating system. The OS is free for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers.

Oracle Autonomous Linux: Worlds first autonomous operating system announced

Oracle Autonomous Linux

Besides the Autonomous Linux OS, Oracle also announced Oracle OS Management Service, which will basically help control systems whether they run Autonomous Linux, Linux, or Windows.

"Combined with resource governance policies, OS Management Service, via the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure console or APIs, also enables users to automate capabilities that will execute common management tasks for Linux systems, including patch and package management, security and compliance reporting, and configuration management," Oracle wrote in its blog.

Oracle Autonomous Linux and Oracle OS Management Services are included with Oracle Premier Support at no extra charge with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure compute services.

Further, Oracle also announced a new security service called Oracle Data Safe, which is essentially a unified control center for monitoring security issues with data, users and configuration. The service will allow customers to identify sensitive data and mask databases to minimise or eliminate security risks. Oracle Data Safe is also included with all Oracle Database Cloud services.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

