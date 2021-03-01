Monday, March 01, 2021Back to
Oppo to launch Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 on 11 March: All you need to know

Oppo has confirmed that Oppo Find X3 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset.


tech2 News StaffMar 01, 2021 13:56:18 IST

Oppo has officially announced that it will launch Oppo Find X3 series that will include Find X3 Pro and Oppo Find X3 on 11 March at 5.00 pm IST. According to the company, Find X3 Pro is the "world’s first end-to-end one billion colour phone". Oppo has not revealed much about the smartphone, but it has confirmed that the Oppo Find X3 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset that supports 5G. The livestream of the launch event will be available on the company's YouTube channel.

Oppo Find X3 series lauch teaser. Image: Oppo

Oppo Find X3, Find X3 Pro expected specifications

According to a report by GizmoChina, Find X3 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. In terms of battery, it is likely to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W SuperVOOC fast charging and 30 W AirVOOC wireless charging.

For photography, Find X3 Pro might feature a quad rear camera that houses a 50 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide, a 13 MP telephoto lens and a 3 MP macro lens.

On the other hand, Oppo Find X3 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset.

