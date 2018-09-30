Sunday, September 30, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 September, 2018 20:44 IST

Oppo to launch a new K-series phone with in-display fingerprint sensor on 10 Oct

The launch will take place on 10 October but the name of the Oppo smartphone is still unconfirmed.

Oppo is reportedly launching a new K-series. The company will be releasing the series with the Oppo K1, which is apparently set to take place on 10 October according to a poster. The name of the smartphone, however, is still unconfirmed.

According to recent speculations, the OPPO PBCM10, PBCT10, and PBCM30 phones were recently certified by TENAA authority in China, and there are the phones that may get announced soon.

Oppo A7X. Image: Oppo China

The device might also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the smartphone will feature a gradient color, and there will be no fingerprint scanner.

In terms of display, the smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The device will be powered by an unspecified 1.95GHz processor along with a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant, and a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage variant.

In terms of optics, the phone features a dual camera set up at the back, with a 16 MP primary unit and a 2 MP depth-sensor. On the front, the device will feature a 25 MP selfie camera.

Running the Oppo K1 will be Android 8.1 Oreo OS. A 3,500 mAh battery will power the device.

Coming to the connectivity, the device is expected to include Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, WiFi, 4G, and has a 3.5mm audio jack.

It will be available in Blue, Red, and Silver colours.

