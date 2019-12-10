tech2 News Staff

A successor to the Oppo Reno 2 (review), the Chinese manufacturer is set to launch the Oppo 3 series this month. Apart from the regular version, there will also be a 5G version of the smartphone's Pro variant called the Reno 3 Pro 5G.

Before its official launch, Oppo Vice President and President of Global Marketing Brian Shen uploaded a short teaser of the Reno 3 Pro 5G on Twitter. The teaser shows that Oppo is moving away from its rear camera module design to a vertical array of cameras on the top left as seen on other smartphones. However, this time Oppo is packing quad cameras on the rear.

A first look at the full rear side of OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G. Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/V8yknOzFof — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) December 9, 2019

The teaser shows a curved rear panel with a colourful gradient. It's confirmed that the front panel of the 3 Pro has a curved display. The Reno 3 Pro is expected to pack a hole-punch design for the front camera. This will be a departure from the Reno lineup’s unique shark-fin design for the selfie camera module.

In another teaser, Shen revealed an image of the front panel mentioning that the Reno 3 5G has a thickness of 7.7 mm (minus the lens) and indicated that it could be the thinnest dual-mode 5G smartphone in its price segment. Oppo didn’t reveal the price of the device.

A first look at OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G - it will feature a glass body with a thickness of just 7.7mm (excluding the lens), which may just be the thinnest dual-mode 5G phone in it’s price segment. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KD9goOTD6b — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) November 28, 2019

We aren’t sure whether the Reno 3 will also carry the same camera module and display features. However, MSPowerUser reported that the Reno 3 will use a water-drop notch design for the front camera. It’s being reported that the Reno 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Oppo hasn’t confirmed the launch date of the Reno 3 series yet.

