Oppo teases quad rear-camera setup and curved back panel on the Reno 3 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro 5G are expected to be launched this month with a hole-punch display.


tech2 News StaffDec 10, 2019 08:19:38 IST

A successor to the Oppo Reno 2 (review), the Chinese manufacturer is set to launch the Oppo 3 series this month. Apart from the regular version, there will also be a 5G version of the smartphone's Pro variant called the Reno 3 Pro 5G.

Oppo teases quad rear-camera setup and curved back panel on the Reno 3 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. Image: Brian Shen/Twitter

Before its official launch, Oppo Vice President and President of Global Marketing Brian Shen uploaded a short teaser of the Reno 3 Pro 5G on Twitter. The teaser shows that Oppo is moving away from its rear camera module design to a vertical array of cameras on the top left as seen on other smartphones. However, this time Oppo is packing quad cameras on the rear.

The teaser shows a curved rear panel with a colourful gradient. It's confirmed that the front panel of the 3 Pro has a curved display. The Reno 3 Pro is expected to pack a hole-punch design for the front camera. This will be a departure from the Reno lineup’s unique shark-fin design for the selfie camera module.

In another teaser, Shen revealed an image of the front panel mentioning that the Reno 3 5G has a thickness of 7.7 mm (minus the lens) and indicated that it could be the thinnest dual-mode 5G smartphone in its price segment. Oppo didn’t reveal the price of the device.

We aren’t sure whether the Reno 3 will also carry the same camera module and display features. However, MSPowerUser reported that the Reno 3 will use a water-drop notch design for the front camera. It’s being reported that the Reno 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Oppo hasn’t confirmed the launch date of the Reno 3 series yet.

