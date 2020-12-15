Tuesday, December 15, 2020Back to
Oppo teases a new concept phone with three hinges called 'slide-phone'

Oppo has revealed that its concept phone will also come with an S-pen-like tucked-in stylus.


tech2 News StaffDec 15, 2020 11:38:27 IST

In collaboration with a Japanese design studio Nendo, Oppo has announced a new concept slide phone that is made up of three hinges. Due to these hinges, users can fold the smartphone in seven different sizes as per their convenience. Just like the Galaxy Z Flip (Review), this Oppo concept phone also opens vertically. The company calls it a "slide-phone". According to a teaser, the smartphone will feature a single front camera and a quad rear camera placed in a horizontal way.

Oppo concept phone.

The video also reveals that just like Samsung Galaxy phones, Oppo's phone might also come with an S-pen like tucked stylus. According to Oppo's tweet, "Sliding one fold up exposes 40 mm of the screen with simple functions that don’t need a full screen. These are ideal for applications like call history, notifications, and music player interfaces." After the second fold, 80mm screen will be exposed that is ideal for clicking pictures and playing games.

The concept phone also features physical buttons for volume, Play/Pause and more.

