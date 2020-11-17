tech2 News Staff

At the second annual 'Inno Day', Oppo showed off its concept rolling phone and new AR glasses. The rolling phone, called the Oppo X 2021, is a concept phone which Oppo says is the result of its research on flexible displays. The Oppo X 2021 features a 6.7-inch OLED display, which can be stretched into a tablet-like 7.4-inch panel depending on the content or use case. Oppo has developed its own "power train, structural plate, and screen laminate" to make the device durable.

The other concept device announced today is Oppo AR Glass 2021. The AR glasses are Oppo's latest take on an augmented reality wearable. Oppo launched its first concept AR glasses last year at the Inno Day. The Oppo AR Glass 2021 is apparently 75 percent lighter and uses birdbath-type optics with 0.71-inch OLED panels.

The glasses include stereo fisheye cameras for gesture recognition, a time-of-flight sensor, and a conventional RGB camera. They can also be hooked up directly to a Find X2 Pro phone with a USB-C cable to make use of its greater processing power.

It's unlikely that the two products will ever hit the market.