Wednesday, August 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo reveals hybrid zoom technology that uses periscope camera module

According to Oppo, the module is capable of adjusting its focal length from 85 mm to 135 mm.


FP TrendingAug 19, 2020 17:44:40 IST

Oppo has announced its next-generation periscope camera module that sports 7-element lens setup. Soon the smartphones manufactured by the company are expected to feature the module.

According to Oppo, the new hybrid optical zoom technology will enable users to have a clear and accurate picture. The tech uses a revolutionary stepped periscope zoom structure with a large-size sensor and sophisticated imaging algorithms.

Oppo reveals hybrid zoom technology that uses periscope camera module

The new camera technology continues to use a periscope lens but with a new configuration.

Oppo has said that the new-generation hybrid optical zoom system uses a 16:11 wide-ratio large-size image sensor.

According to a report by GSMArena, the module is capable of adjusting its focal length from 85 mm to 135 mm. The aperture starts at f/3.3 and ends at f/4.3 apertures.

There is a 16-bit high precision driver IC that will help move two groups of lenses accurately for zooming and autofocus as well as optical image stabilisation.

The new camera technology continues to use a periscope lens but with a new configuration. The camera technology comes with better zoom and enhanced image quality.

According to Oppo, there is a new large sensor with a maximum output of 32 MP. Oppo added that users will be able to capture real and accurate images even with the new hybrid zoom technology.

The smartphone manufacturer has not yet revealed when and on which device the module will be launched.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PARTNERED

OPPO Reno4 Pro - The Perfect Smartphone Has Arrived!

Aug 06, 2020
OPPO Reno4 Pro - The Perfect Smartphone Has Arrived!
Oppo Reno 4 Pro review: A mid-range smartphone with a premium feel

Oppo Reno 4 Pro review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro review: A mid-range smartphone with a premium feel

Aug 10, 2020
Brace yourself with the smartwatch that is designed to impress and powered to perform: OPPO Watch Series

PARTNERED

Brace yourself with the smartwatch that is designed to impress and powered to perform: OPPO Watch Series

Aug 08, 2020
Oppo Reno 4 Pro with 48 MP quad rear camera setup goes on sale on Flipkart

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro with 48 MP quad rear camera setup goes on sale on Flipkart

Aug 05, 2020
Amazon Prime Days sale 2020 ends today: Best deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, Galaxy M21, more

Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Days sale 2020 ends today: Best deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, Galaxy M21, more

Aug 07, 2020
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to ends today: Best deals on iPhone SE, Redmi K20 Pro and more

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to ends today: Best deals on iPhone SE, Redmi K20 Pro and more

Aug 10, 2020

science

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

Aug 19, 2020
Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Black Moon

Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Aug 19, 2020
Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

Microplastic pollution

Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

Aug 19, 2020
NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Metal Asteroid

NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Aug 18, 2020