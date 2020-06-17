FP Trending

Oppo has released a new roadmap on Twitter highlighting the list of smartphones under the brand that are eligible for VoWiFi or Wi-Fi calling feature in India.

The official Twitter handle of ColorOS – the Android-based smart blueprint drawn up by Oppo – shared the update.

"Check the VoWiFi update plan based on #ColorOS7 + #Android10 system. Start your new calling experience and have a continuous phone talk with your loved ones during #StayAtHome!," the ColorOS Twitter handle posted, adding that the plan is currently available in India.

The tweet further mentions that the VoWiFi facility is already available with a number of models with ColorOS7. These include the K3, A5 2020, F11, F11 Pro, A9, A9 2020, F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition, Reno2, Reno 2 F, F9, F9 Pro, Reno, R17 Pro, F7, F7 128G and Reno 10x Zoom.

It says that the VoWiFi calling facility will be available on the R15 Pro by end of June and Find X Series by end of July.

VoWiFi or Wi-Fi Calling is a facility that allows users to make HD calls when their device is connected to a high-speed Wi-Fi network without any extra carrier charges.

Step 1: Go to Settings and then to Dual SIM and Mobile Network.

Step 2: Once there, tap the SIM card option you want to enable Wi-Fi Calling.

Step 3: Click on Wi-Fi Calling and turn the toggle on.

Step 4: Tap Wi-Fi Calling preferences and set the Wi-Fi Calling to preferred option.