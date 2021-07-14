Wednesday, July 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Reno6 series India launch LIVE UPDATES: Oppo Reno6 to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC

tech2 News StaffJul 14, 2021 14:17:54 IST

Oppo Reno6 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and offer up to 12 GB RAM.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 14:20 (IST)

    Oppo Reno6 Series chipset

    The company has confirmed that Reno6 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and Reno6 Pro will come with MediTek Dimensity 1200 processor.  

  • 14:17 (IST)

    Welcome to the liveblog of the Oppo Reno6 series launch event!

    Stay tuned for all the live updates of the event 

    via GIPHY

    • read more

Oppo is all set to launch Oppo Reno6 series that includes Reno6 and Reno6 Pro and Oppo EncoX earbuds in India today. The company has claimed that Oppo Reno6 will be the first smartphone in India to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The Oppo Reno6 Pro is confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Notably, both smartphones have already debuted in the China market.

Oppo Reno6 Series.

Oppo Reno6 Series.

Oppo Reno6 Pro expected specifications

Oppo Reno6 Pro is likely to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display and offer a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, it is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It might come with a 32 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone will come with support for 65 W fast charging.

Oppo Reno6 expected specifications

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that also offers a 90 Hz refresh rate display. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. It might offer up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Oppo Reno6 is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP secondary camera and a 2 MP sensor.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap


also see

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 5G launch event to kick off at 3 pm IST today: How to watch livestream

Jul 14, 2021
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 5G launch event to kick off at 3 pm IST today: How to watch livestream

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021