15:37 (IST)
And that's a wrap!
Thanks for joining in!
tech2 News StaffJul 14, 2021 15:35:35 IST
Oppo Reno6 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and offer up to 12 GB RAM.
15:34 (IST)
Oppo also announces My Oppo app for its users This app will allow Oppo users to get online customer care service more quickly and even interact with product managers.
15:31 (IST)
Oppo also launched Oppo Watch (41 mm) and Oppo EncoX Oppo EncoX: Rs 8,990 Oppo Watch: Rs 12,990
15:29 (IST)
Oppo Reno6 Series pricing Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G: Rs 39,990 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB) First sale: 20 July Oppo Reno6: Rs 29,900 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB) First sale: 29 July
15:22 (IST)
Here are all the highlights of the Oppo Reno6:
15:19 (IST)
Here's all you need to know about the new Oppo Reno6 Pro
15:18 (IST)
Oppo Reno6 Pro comes with a 4,500 mAh battery It also comes with support for 65 W fast charging.
15:15 (IST)
Oppo Reno6 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chispet It also offers up to 12 GB RAM
15:13 (IST)
Reno6 Pro design It comes in Aurora and Stellar Black colour variants. It is 7.4 mm thick and weight 177 gm
15:11 (IST)
Oppo Reno6 Pro features a 64 MP quad rear camera setup The camera setup houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait lens
15:06 (IST)
Oppo announces its own e-store for Oppo community Available as an app and on web, the e-store will allow customers to buy more than 80 products from the comfort of their home.
14:45 (IST)
Oppo launch event will start at 3 pm Here's the livestream link
14:34 (IST)
Oppo Reno6 expected specifications The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that also offers a 90 Hz refresh rate display. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. It might offer up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Oppo Reno6 is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP secondary camera and a 2 MP sensor.
14:30 (IST)
Oppo Reno6 Pro expected specifications Oppo Reno6 Pro is likely to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display and offer a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. In terms of camera, it is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It might come with a 32 MP selfie camera. The smartphone will come with support for 65 W fast charging.
14:27 (IST)
Oppo Reno6 Pro will come with support for 65 W fast charging As per the company, 5 minutes of charge can offer 4 hours of video playback
14:20 (IST)
Oppo Reno6 Series chipset The company has confirmed that Reno6 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and Reno6 Pro will come with MediTek Dimensity 1200 processor.
14:17 (IST)
Welcome to the liveblog of the Oppo Reno6 series launch event! Stay tuned for all the live updates of the event
