Oppo is all set to launch Oppo Reno6 series that includes Reno6 and Reno6 Pro and Oppo EncoX earbuds in India today. The company has claimed that Oppo Reno6 will be the first smartphone in India to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The Oppo Reno6 Pro is confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Notably, both smartphones have already debuted in the China market.

Oppo Reno6 Pro expected specifications

Oppo Reno6 Pro is likely to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display and offer a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, it is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It might come with a 32 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone will come with support for 65 W fast charging.

Oppo Reno6 expected specifications

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that also offers a 90 Hz refresh rate display. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. It might offer up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Oppo Reno6 is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP secondary camera and a 2 MP sensor.

