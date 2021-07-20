Tuesday, July 20, 2021Back to
Oppo Reno6 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC goes on sale in India

Oppo Reno6 Pro comes in a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 39,990.


tech2 News StaffJul 20, 2021 09:43:43 IST

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno6 series that includes Reno6 and Reno6 Pro in India last week. Oppo Reno6 Pro will come with a 64 MP quad-camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging. The smartphone is now available for purchase on Flipkart. Oppo Reno6 is now available for pre-order on Flipkart and will go on sale on 23 July in India.

Oppo Reno6 pricing, availability, sale offers

Oppo Reno6 Pro comes in a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 39,990. It comes in Aurora and Stellar Black colour variants.

Oppo Reno6

Oppo Reno6

It is now available for purchase on Flipkart. As for sale offers, buyers can also get a cashback of up to Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank, Citi Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and a 15 percent instant cashback by making payment via Paytm.

Oppo Reno6 Pro specifications

Oppo Reno6 Pro features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.3.

In terms of camera, it features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It sports a 32 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging.

