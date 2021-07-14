tech2 News Staff

Oppo launched three products in India today. These products include Oppo Reno6, Oppo Reno6 Pro and Oppo EncoX earbuds. Oppo claims that Oppo Reno6 is the first smartphone of India to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. On the other hand, Oppo Reno6 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and offers up to 12 GB RAM and support for 65 W charging. Oppo has also announced a new 41 mm variant for its Oppo Watch. In addition to this, Oppo has announced the MyOppo app that will allow Oppo users to get online customer care service and interact with product managers.

Oppo Reno6, Oppo Reno6 Pro, Oppo EncoX pricing, availability

Oppo Reno6 Pro comes in a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 39,990. It comes in Aurora and Stellar Black colour variants.

It will go on sale on 20 July at 12 pm on Flipkart.

We know you’re as excited as we are, now that the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is here, grab your #5GSuperPhone with Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, OPPO Reno Glow, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and more at ₹39,990. #OPPOReno6Series. pic.twitter.com/byEqx4n04d — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 14, 2021

Oppo Reno6 comes in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. It is priced at Rs 29,990. The smartphone comes in

It will be available for purchase on 29 July on Flipkart.

Buyers can also get a cashback of up to Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank, Citi Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and a 15 pecent instant cashback by making payment via Paytm.

Oppo EncoX earbuds are priced at Rs 9,990. Oppo's new 41 mm variant of Oppo Watch is launched at Rs 14,990.

As an introductory offer, Oppo EncoX and the new Oppo Watch will be available at Rs 8,990 and Rs 12,990 for "the next seven days.

Oppo Reno6 Pro specifications

Oppo Reno6 Pro features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.3.

In terms of camera, it features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It sports a 32 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging.

Oppo Reno6 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that also offers a 90 Hz refresh rate display. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. It also offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It will also run on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.3.

Oppo Reno6 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP secondary camera and a 2 MP sensor.

As for the battery, the smartphone is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging.

Oppo EncoX earbuds features and specifications

Oppo EncoX earbuds come with IP54 dust and water resistance. It also offers up to 25 hours of battery life. The earbuds also come with a noise cancellation feature and transparency mode. As per the company, it also provides touch controls and lets you connect the earbuds to a device quickly.