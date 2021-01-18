FP Studio

How often have you switched on your camera app and shot an unforgettable moment only to realise that the video came all shaky and disjointed? Worse, the poor lighting conditions meant that all you saw were random dark shadows in your video.

Ruing your smartphone’s video capabilities isn’t enough to make up for the bad experience. What you need is a smartphone that intuitively understands what you’re shooting and delivers on that promise. The all-new OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G promises to do just that with its state-of-the-art video capabilities that’s set to redefine smartphone videography.

Smart Shooter

What redefines the smartphone camera on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is the Full Dimension Fusion Portrait Video system, of which the AI Highlight Video is the masterpiece that we have fallen in love with. The AI defines your video depending on the conditions between two layouts - Ultra Night Video or Live HDR and applies the appropriate algorithm, which in turn enhances the brightness and dynamic range of the video or image while reducing noise, regardless of the lighting conditions.

Rear HDR Mode Off



Rear HDR Mode On



The Full Dimension Fusion system, an industry-first technology, is backed by the efforts of OPPO’s five global R&D teams and has got 700+ patents globally. The pioneering AI Highlight Video can automatically detect the light levels and intelligently enhance video quality for a seamless video experience. It comprises of two powerful engines viz., the Quality Enhancement Engine and Portrait Perception Engine that work together to deliver better, brighter and clearer videos. Try this out for a sunrise or sunset shot, or maybe a dimly lit café, and you’ll see how this piece of tech will instantly elevate the entire scene to reveal vivid clarity and some excellent details.

Front Ultranight Mode Off



Front Ultranight Mode On



Basically, during low light and dark conditions, the Ultra Night Video feature will automatically brighten the scene. The HDR feature, on the other hand, will detect and engage with backlit scenes to reduce overexposed areas providing clear videos.

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G comes with a quad-camera setup comprising of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP depth and 2MP macro lenses while the front camera has a 32MP selfie lens. Each of these lenses will help to bring out the video capabilities of the Reno5 Pro 5G, not to mention some glorious still images as well. And yes, this also means you can use the selfie camera to shoot videos in all their glory.

AI Video Highlight HDR Mode Off



AI Video Highlight HDR Mode On



Ultimately, what users can expect to have a gorgeous set of photographs or videos that have been further enhanced by the AI algorithm that works in the background and takes just 20 milliseconds to process. If that’s not game-changing, we don’t know what is.

Whether it is ultra-steady video or crystal-clear images even in low-light conditions, the AI Highlight will work to ensure your media folder pops with bright and clear pictures and videos at all times.

Great Looker

At first look, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is a sure-shot head-turner on its own accord. The device has an ultra-slim build and a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display that sports an eye-popping 3D Curved Screen and has a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. It also has a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and 402ppi pixel density, making it a breeze to binge watch your favourite new series or play your favourite games on its wide and responsive screen.

Fast Performer

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset has made its debut in India with the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. This chipset powers the core innovations of the device and will make everything, from superior 5G connectivity to enhanced video quality, possible.

The smartphone comes with a robust 4350 mAh battery and OPPO’s proprietary 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging technology that guarantees four hours of video playback with just five minutes of charging. Saying goodbye to battery anxiety and shooting longer videos and still images is finally possible with the Reno5 Pro 5G.

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G runs on the latest Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and will be available in two striking colours – Astral Blue and Stary Black.

At its virtual launch event today, OPPO has announced that you can get your hands on this power-packed device at a price of Rs 35990, the first sale of which is set to begin on 22nd January 2020. If you’re as excited as we are about video creations in 2021 and are ready to leave behind your smartphone baggage with all its limitations, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is your best choice for a future-ready smartphone.

OPPO also announced the launch of another power packed device at the virtual launch event OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones. Available in Black and White Color and priced at Rs 9990, OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones provide hybrid active noise cancellation which can be adjusted as per user requirement. The first sale of the device starts from January 22, 2020 and you can buy the device by clicking here. Made in partnership with Dynaudio, the earphones offer premium hardware, Hassle-Free Qi Wireless charging and best in class design for the premium acoustic experience.

OPPO also has multiple offers lined up on the purchase of this brand-new device, which includes 10% cashback on HDFC Bank Credit Cards/ Debit Cards EMI Transactions and ICICI Bank Credit Cards/ Debit Cards EMI transactions for the first three days of sale. The device is also available with attractive EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TVS Credit and Zest money & also with IDFC First Bank along with ONE EMI Cashback offer. The brand is also offering flat INR 2500 Cashback on Bank of Baroda Credit Cards EMI Transaction, Federal Bank Debit Card EMI Transaction & Zest Money. The brand is also offering OPPO Care+ inclusive of Complete Damage Protection 180 days, Platinum Care & Free Pickup and drop for repairs in major cities on online and offline purchases. With the Reno5 Pro 5G purchased online there is a bundling offer of Rs 1000 for Enco X True Wireless Noise cancelling earphones as well.

You can also bookmark this page to pick up the smartphone from Flipkart as soon as sales go live here.

This is a partnered post.