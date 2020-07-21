Tuesday, July 21, 2020Back to
Oppo Reno 4 Pro featuring a punch hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate to debut in India on 31 July

Oppo Reno 4 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffJul 21, 2020 13:53:48 IST

Oppo will launch the Reno 4 Pro in India on 31 July at 12.30 pm. The company made an official announcement on Twitter revealing that the smartphone will come with a "3D Borderless Sense Screen and 90Hz Refresh Rate". As per the image teased, Oppo Reno 4 Pro will feature a punch-hole camera that sits on the top left corner of the display.

The Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro already debuted in China last month and it is expected that the India variant will also come with the same specifications as the China variant.

Oppo Reno4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro expected specifications

As per the China variant, the Oppo Reno4 Pro will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will house an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole camera. It will be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC and will offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Oppo Reno4 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup at the back that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32 MP front camera.

Oppo Reno4 Pro will be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

