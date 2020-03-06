tech2 News Staff

Oppo Reno3 Pro made its India debut last week at a starting price of Rs 29,990. The smartphone was already launched in China, and it is now available for purchase on Flipkart in India.

The highlights of the smartphone include its 44 MP dual punch-hole selfie camera and 30 W VOOC Flash charge support.

Oppo Reno3 Pro pricing, sale offers

Oppo Reno3 Pro comes in two variants — an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB model priced at Rs 29,990, and an 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage model priced at Rs 32,990.

Oppo Reno3 Pro is available in Sky White, Midnight Black and Auroral Blue colour options.

You can now buy the smartphone from Flipkart. As for sale offers, you can get a 10 percent discount if you're an HDFC or Yes bank credit/debit card holder. You can also get the same discount at a retail store with an HDFC card.

Oppo Reno3 Pro specifications

Oppo Reno3 Pro features a Full HD+ 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 90-Hz display with a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM along with up to 256 GB of internal storage. Oppo Reno3 Pro runs on ColorOS 7, which is based on Android 10.

In the camera department, it comes with a 44 MP + 2 MP dual punch hole camera for selfies. It also comes with features like Ultra Night Selfie mode, Video Bokeh mode and 5X Hybrid zoom.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup at the back that will include a 13 MP telephoto camera, 64 MP primary sensor, 2 MP mono, and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. According to Oppo, it can capture Ultra Clear 108 MP image as well using software trickery. The phone also comes with Ultra Steady Video mode 2.0 and an Ultra Dark mode,

Oppo Reno3 Pro houses a 4,025 mAh battery that supports 30 W VOOC flash charge 4.0.

