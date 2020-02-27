tech2 News Staff

Already debuted in China, Oppo Reno3 Pro is all set to debut on 2 March in India. The company has now announced that the smartphone is now available for pre-booking on the Oppo's official website.

Oppo has confirmed that Oppo Reno3 Pro will come with a 44 MP +2 MP dual punch-hole selfie camera.

The official Oppo Reno3 Pro microsite also reveals that the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back that will include a 13 MP telephoto camera, 64 MP primary sensor, 2 MP mono lens and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. Oppo Reno3 Pro will come in Sky White, Midnight Black and Auroral Blue colour options.

Oppo Reno3 Pro China specifications

Additionally, based on the Reno 3 Pro variant launched in China, we know that the smartphone will feature a Full HD+ 6.5-inch OLED 90 Hz display with a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and offers 12 GB and 8 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options.

At the rear, the Reno 3 Pro will sport a quad rear-camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP mono camera.

The smartphone will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 operating system. It will pack a 4,025 mAh battery.

