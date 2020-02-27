Thursday, February 27, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Reno3 Pro with 44 MP dual punch hole selfie camera is now available for pre booking

Oppo Reno3 Pro will come in Sky White, Midnight Black and Auroral Blue colour options.


tech2 News StaffFeb 27, 2020 13:33:45 IST

Already debuted in China, Oppo Reno3 Pro is all set to debut on 2 March in India. The company has now announced that the smartphone is now available for pre-booking on the Oppo's official website.

Oppo has confirmed that Oppo Reno3 Pro will come with a 44 MP +2 MP dual punch-hole selfie camera.

Oppo Reno3 Pro with 44 MP dual punch hole selfie camera is now available for pre booking

Oppo Reno 3 Pro. Image: Twitter/Oppo

The official Oppo Reno3 Pro microsite also reveals that the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back that will include a 13 MP telephoto camera, 64 MP primary sensor, 2 MP mono lens and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. Oppo Reno3 Pro will come in Sky White, Midnight Black and Auroral Blue colour options.

Oppo Reno3 Pro China specifications

Additionally, based on the Reno 3 Pro variant launched in China, we know that the smartphone will feature a Full HD+ 6.5-inch OLED 90 Hz display with a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and offers 12 GB and 8 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options.

At the rear, the Reno 3 Pro will sport a quad rear-camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP mono camera.

The smartphone will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 operating system. It will pack a 4,025 mAh battery.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 44 MP dual front camera to launch in India on 2 March

Feb 17, 2020
Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 44 MP dual front camera to launch in India on 2 March

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020